Police: Infant dies in apparent dog attack in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating an infant’s death on the southeast side of Grand Rapids, apparently caused by an attack by a family dog.

Grand Rapids police say they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Kalamazoo at about 6:00pm Thursday night. The three-week old child had apparently been left alone in the house with three pitbulls, according to police. When an adult checked on the child, the child had a severe head injury and one of the dogs had blood around its mouth.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital and died seven hours later.

The three dogs have been taken to the Kent County Animal Shelter are in quarantine.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are still investigating.

We’ll have more details when they become available.