Realm Of Flight Bird Show starts at John Ball Zoo this weekend

Posted 9:26 AM, May 26, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Who doesn't love seeing ravens recycle soda cans and white owls flying right over your head? Because that's something you see everyday. Right?

For JoHanna Burton that's just another day at the office. She hosts the new bird show that was added to this year's line up at the John Ball Zoo.

We were able to get a sneak peek into the bird show - a five-year-old barn owl named Cupid and white necked raven who has a recycling routine.

The show will run from Memorial Day to Labor Day and is $2.00 for the 30 minute show.

The nature-themed amphitheater was built this year and provides seating for all the guests to see the birds. Backstage offers a comfortable spot for the birds to lounge in between shows.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s