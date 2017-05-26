Realm Of Flight Bird Show starts at John Ball Zoo this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Who doesn't love seeing ravens recycle soda cans and white owls flying right over your head? Because that's something you see everyday. Right?

For JoHanna Burton that's just another day at the office. She hosts the new bird show that was added to this year's line up at the John Ball Zoo.

We were able to get a sneak peek into the bird show - a five-year-old barn owl named Cupid and white necked raven who has a recycling routine.

The show will run from Memorial Day to Labor Day and is $2.00 for the 30 minute show.

The nature-themed amphitheater was built this year and provides seating for all the guests to see the birds. Backstage offers a comfortable spot for the birds to lounge in between shows.