The Soccer Tour visits Grand Rapids Football Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Steven Bernasconi is traveling the United States and Canada visiting soccer teams at all professional levels.

Friday night he was at Houseman Field as GRFC beat the Michigan Stars 1-0 and was impressed with what he saw.

"I think it's tremendous, the Grand Army and Grand Rapids FC as a whole. When i was in Fort Lauderdale we were a second division team, drawing just a few thousand people and meanwhile up here in Grand Rapids, Michigan you have a fourth division team drawing five, six thousand fans to games" Bernasconi said. "It was incredible to see and it's just a testament to how the sport has grown in our country and how clubs like Grand Rapids FC are continuing to push us forward."