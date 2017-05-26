Wedgwood Christian Services launches program, helps kids understand their brains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If your child has trouble paying attention, is anxious, or struggles reading or writing there's a new program that could help.

Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids recently launched a program that's helping children and teens struggling with academic and emotional challenges.

Psychoeducational testing is by no means making kids "smarter," instead, it's giving kids the tools they need to learn in a different and more efficient way.

Wedgwood's Psychoeducational testing is completed in three appointments, including an initial interview, a testing session and a feedback session.

These tests are giving parents the tools they need to better understand their child's learning habits and can very well help maximize your child's learning potential.

Psychoeducational tester, Heather Hammerstrom provides parents with recommendations to help improve challenging behavior, academic performance, relationships and emotional coping.

Hammerstrom evaluates cognitive strengths and struggles, a child's memory and attention and identifies the areas that may impact learning.

Basically, Hammerstrom trains brains for a living, providing kids with the tools they need to succeed.

"We have different puzzles we put together, different questions they answer and we try and figure out what part of their brain is stronger than the other what types of things do we need to do to exercise the brain," Hammerstrom said. "We do achievement tests to see where they are in school are they meeting their marks where they’re supposed to be what types of things might they be struggling with that we can help supplement for them."

Wedgwood isn't the only place that does this type of testing, but they say they're the only place that gives test results to kids in picture format.

Testing is available for children ages six to 17 who act impulsively, take an unusually long time to complete homework, have a hard time remembering directions, or struggle with reading, writing or math skills.

Click here for package and price information.