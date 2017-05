Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Hundreds of people are expected to attend the 11th annual Muskegon Pub Pedal on Saturday June 3rd and it's all for a good cause.

All proceeds from the event will go towards a young girl named Fiona who was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in March of last year.

For more information and to donate click here Gofundme.