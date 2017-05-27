× Beautiful today, watching for storms tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — Today looks like the best day of the long Memorial Day weekend to be outside, with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. Highs will make the middle to upper 70s inland, with 60s expected near Lake Michigan. No rain is expected, and Future Track HD shows a mix of clouds and sun later this afternoon:

Another area of low pressure moving towards us from the central Plains will bring unsettled weather to West Michigan tomorrow, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This is how Future Track HD sees the situation tomorrow afternoon:

Future Track HD might be underestimating shower and storm coverage in the image above. In fact, the European model (pictured below) suggests over a half inch of rain is possible in some areas:

In addition, a few of tomorrow’s storms could be severe, with the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) putting many of us in a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening:

Wind gusts of 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter will be the main threats with any severe storms that develop.

In the extended forecast, an upper level low pressure system to our north will keep the weather breezy, cool, and somewhat showery from Memorial Day through Wednesday. Dry and seasonable weather will return by the end of the week.