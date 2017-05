CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash closed a portion of Cascade Road Saturday afternoon and into the evening

Dispatchers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Cascade Road north of 36th Street near Thornapple River in Kent County.

Injuries were reported, but there’s no word on how serious they were.

As of 9 p.m. the roadway was still shutdown.