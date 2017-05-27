Driver, passenger narrowly escape vehicle before it ignites downtown

Posted 7:39 PM, May 27, 2017, by , Updated at 07:40PM, May 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men say they narrowly escaped their vehicle before it ignited into flames in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday evening.

Daniel Graham and Jeremy Lecuru, both 22 years old, say they were driving east over the Fulton St. bridge into downtown when they heard a noise and realized the gas tank had become disconnected from the underbody of their pick-up truck.

“We hit this bump and all of a sudden (the gas tank) started scraping against the concrete,” Graham said. “Next thing I know, I look in the rear view mirror and there’s big flames following the gas tank.”

FOX 17 anchor Christian Frank broadcasts the thick smoke seen over downtown on Facebook Live.

The two said they drove the truck a few hundred yards further before stopping on Market St. where they said they jumped out just seconds before the entire truck ignited.

“It was right behind our backs, and we jumped out because someone was yelling ‘fire,'” Lecuru said. “We had about two seconds.”

Graham, who owns the truck, said it was old with more than 200,000 miles on it.

The thick, black smoke could be seen in the sky from areas all over downtown.

Neither men said they were injured.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s