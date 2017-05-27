× Girl raising money for veterans through lemonade stand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Among the many expected to attend the Kids Inflatable Fun Run Saturday is a young girl that has received national recognition for her lemonade stand.

Isabella or “Izzy” Grimes from Kalamazoo will be selling her lemonade today to raise money for Talons Out Honor Flight.

Over time she has become a local sensation for selling her lemonade and donating her proceeds to local veterans.

The Kids Inflatable Fun Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Park where kids will be able to climb their way through a total of 11 inflatables.

If you have yet to purchase tickets, you can do so up until race day.