Museum exhibit highlights sources of design inspiration

Posted 10:42 AM, May 27, 2017, by

circa 1950: The Henry Ford Museum at Dearborn, Michigan, the birthplace of American industrialist Henry Ford. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware-based design studio and sources of creative inspiration are subjects of a new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in suburban Detroit.

“House Industries: A Type of Learning” opens Saturday at the museum in Dearborn and runs through Sept. 4.

Yorklyn-based House Industries includes designers behind well-known logos and typefaces, though many who know their work won’t know the designers themselves. The exhibit looks at where they draw inspiration for designs and fonts used worldwide.

Those involved in the exhibit say an aim is to inform, teach and empower people to follow their interests and find personal fulfillment in creative pursuits. Lectures and demonstrations also are planned.

The museum is part of The Henry Ford, a history attraction that includes Greenfield Village.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s