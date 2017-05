Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - It's back for a fourth year and better than ever!

Sunday, May 28th, Brewery Vivant is celebrating all things duck with their famous Interstellar Duck Nacho's, Quack Burger, and a few other specials.

It only happens once a year, so you'll want to get down there.

Brewery Vivante is located at 925 Cherry St. in Grand Rapids.