Homes hit by bullets on Grand Rapids' West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police in Grand Rapids responded to a call of shots fired Sunday afternoon.

Investigators were dispatched to the area of Crosby Street NW and Hamilton around 3 p.m. Crews tell FOX 17 a number of shell casings were found, and say a couple homes in the area were hit with bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests and say they have a vague suspect description they’re working with at this point.

No word on what may have led up to that shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.