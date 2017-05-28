Kent Co. helping families in need eat fresh

Posted 3:30 AM, May 28, 2017, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. —  It’s a program called Project Fresh is meant to help families who may not be able to buy fresh fruits and veggies.

The nutritional program through the Kent County Health Department offers up to $25 worth of fresh produce from local farmers market, all at no cost.

To apply, you must be part of the Women Infants and Children program and set up an appointment by calling the health department.

Those who qualify will need to go to a short class about Project Fresh, where they’ll be given special coupons to use at farmers markets or roadside stands.

For more information, go to the department’s website.

