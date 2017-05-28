Man dies after being trapped in Grandville house fire

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Michigan State Police and the Grandville Fire Department are investigating a deadly house fire early Sunday.

Investigators say the fire broke out around 12:16 a.m. in the 3200 block of 30th Street SW.

When crews from Wyoming and Grandville arrived, they found a male victim trapped on the second flood of the home.

He was taken to Butterworth Hospital where he died. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

