Police looking for driver in US-131 hit and run crash

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Police are searching for a driver they say struck a car on US-131 and fled the scene early Sunday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police were called to US-131, just north of Hall St SW, just after 2:00am Sunday morning. Police tell FOX 17 that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One car was traveling in the far left lane of US-131 and was trying to merge over into another lane when they struck a second vehicle. The vehicle they hit then lost control and ran into a highway overpass before stopping. The car that was trying to merge then drove away from the scene of the crash.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding that vehicle that drove away.

The woman driving the car that hit the overpass had to be extricated out of her vehicle. She is currently in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as “a dark colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu” with “very large chrome rims”. The vehicle will also have damage to it’s front passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the crash are asked to please contact Trooper Morrow of the Michigan State Police Rockford Post.