MSP: Several vehicles, trailers stolen from home

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Police are on the lookout for several vehicles that were stolen overnight.

Michigan State Police say three vehicles and two trailers were stolen from a home on Eagle Road near Featherstone, likely between 8 p.m. Sunday night and 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Troopers are looking for a 2006 red Ford extended cab pickup; a 2006 white Ford single cab pickup flat bed; and a 2015 orange Ski Doo Renegade 900 Ace snowmobile.

The stolen trailers were a 1996 white Classic enclosed trailer, where the rear door doubles as a loading ramp, lined with construction tools and supplies on the inside; and a 2015 gray Sport Haven snowmobile trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.