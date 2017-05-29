Allegan couple’s pool fix takes one year; BBB suggestions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. -- With the summer season upon us, Mike and Lori Colburn really wish they could make full use of their swimming pool. On June 2, 2016, the Allegan couple said they paid to get it fixed. The Colburns hired Cross Pools and Landscaping out of Grand Rapids and said Joel Cross was paid $1,295 to install a new liner.

"He did a wonderful job with the liner, beautiful job. But the skimmer, he did not put it back together correctly and it's not on right," Mike Colburn explained.

"Here's the skimmer and here's the holes. Here's the holes in the pool it should be bolted to," Colburn pointed out.

He said the skimmer is out of place, loose, and not flush with the side of the pool.

"It leaks. So we lose a lot of water, chemicals, constantly filling it, and Joel is well aware of that. That's the whole issue he was gonna come back and fix," Colburn explained.

They said Cross gave his word.

Lori Colburn said, "You know, I'll send him a message or try and contact him."

She continued, "He says, 'Yea, I did it wrong. I admit to that, and I'll be out to fix it.' But we never seem to see him or he never calls to set up a time to come out."

The Colburns played a voicemail from the fall from Cross.

"It is Labor Day weekend, and I'm going to be out of service until Tuesday. So I will put you on my list of calls, and we will make a contact to each other and we'll get that rectified for you Mike," Cross stated.

Fed up with empty promises, they reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers for help. We came across positive and negative reviews for the business, including some similar complaints to the Colburns.

"Do the job and get the job done. Stand behind your work," Lori stated.

After the Problem Solvers contacted the business, the couple stated Joel Cross did come to their house last week. The couple said, so far, it appears the pool is no longer leaking.

The Better Business Bureau always suggests checking a business's reviews, ask for references, check for any needed licenses, insurance, bonding, and never pay the full amount upfront.