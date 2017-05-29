BA travelers face third day of delays, cancellations

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: British Airways aircraft are parked on an apron at Heathrow airport during the first day of a strike by cabin crew on March 27, 2010 in London, England. Cabin crew are holding the second four day strike over pay and conditions. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Travelers with airlines in the British Airways group faced a third day of delays and cancellations, mainly on short-haul routes and in smaller numbers than over the weekend, when the company suffered a colossal IT failure.

BA chief executive Alex Cruz said late Sunday the airline was running a “near-full operation” at London’s Gatwick Airport and planned to operate all scheduled long-haul services from Heathrow. But he said there would still be delays, as well as some canceled short-haul flights.

Data from flight tracker flightaware.com showed BA’s sister airlines in Spain, Iberia and Air Nostrum, cancelled over 300 flights on Monday, a bank holiday in the U.K. that sees a high level of air travel.

BA itself canceled another 27 flights and had 56 more delayed.

