Couple searching for Grand Rapids home on HGTV’s House Hunters

Posted 12:29 PM, May 29, 2017, by

HGTV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ever wonder what homes HGTV would pick in Grand Rapids for House Hunters?

Well, Thursday night, a couple with kids is moving to Grand Rapids from Chicago and they are looking for a place to live, and letting us all watch it happen.

The episode of House Hunters airs Thursday night on HGTV at 10:00pm.  According to the HGTV website, he’s looking for a small lot with close neighbors and lots of kids so their kids will have others to play with, while she wants a large private lot with trees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s