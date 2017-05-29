× Couple searching for Grand Rapids home on HGTV’s House Hunters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ever wonder what homes HGTV would pick in Grand Rapids for House Hunters?

Well, Thursday night, a couple with kids is moving to Grand Rapids from Chicago and they are looking for a place to live, and letting us all watch it happen.

The episode of House Hunters airs Thursday night on HGTV at 10:00pm. According to the HGTV website, he’s looking for a small lot with close neighbors and lots of kids so their kids will have others to play with, while she wants a large private lot with trees.