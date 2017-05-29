× Man airlifted to hospital due to injuries sustained in motorcycle accident

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old man from Grand Junction was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, motorcycle accident on Sunday near the dead-end of Harmony Lane in Breedsville in Van Buren County.

Police responded to the call around 2:55 p.m. and located the man laying on the ground near a blueberry field.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Borgess Medical Center by Air Care to be treated for his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, but police believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101.