Soldier’s body returning to Grand Rapids from Hawaii

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A soldier from Grand Rapids who died while stationed in Hawaii will be coming home Tuesday.

Leaders with the Patriot Guard say Sgt. Terrence Hinton’s body will be escorted from the Gerald R. Ford Airport Tuesday afternoon to the Gillespie Funeral Home at the request of his family.

Hinton, 36, died in Hawaii earlier in May after a training exercise. The truck he was in spun out of control and hit a guardrail before flipping over.

He joined the army in 2009 and was deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait.

Staging is scheduled to happen at 11:45 a.m. at the airport. Police will lead the escort to the funeral home.

Hinton was a graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and worked at Cascade Engineering before enlisting. He had a 5-year-old daughter.