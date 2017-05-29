Summer yard games you can make for less than $5

Summer is the time of year where people love to be outside, and what better way to spend that time outside than playing games? If you can't afford the equipment for hobo-golf or corn hole, here's some games that are fun for the whole family and cost less than $5 to make.

Game #1: Ring Toss

Materials:

  • 6 wooden dowels
  • 2 packages of glow sticks

Instructions:

  1. Hammer or insert dowels into the ground in a pyramid. The bottom row is worth 1 point, the middle 2 points, and the top 3 points.
  2. Players take turns throwing rings onto the dowels.
  3. Whoever scores the most points in a round wins.

 

Game #2: Angry Birds              

Materials:

  • 3 “Angry Birds” (stuffed animals or any ball will work)
  • A lot of cardboard boxes

Instructions:

  1. Set up the cardboard boxes in a tower-like structure. This can be set up anywhere from really simple to complex depending on who you’re playing with.
  2. Once the tower is set up, the goal is to use the three plushies or balls to knock down the tower completely.
  3. If no one knocks down the tower completely, the person who knocked down the most boxes wins.

 

Game #3: Yard Yahtzee

Materials:

  • Yahtzee Scorecard
  • Poster board (5 dice)
  • Black marker

Instructions:

  1. Turn the poster boards into cubes to resemble dice.
  2. Print a score card, roll the dice and enjoy the game!

