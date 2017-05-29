Teen run over by vehicle after fight in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was run over by a vehicle Sunday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says that the incident happened at about 11:00pm near 136th Avenue and Westwood Lane in Holland Township. They say Kalina Sin, 16, got into a fight with another person at that location. The suspect ended up running Sin over with their vehicle.

The driver is in custody and their name won’t be released until charges are formally filed on Tuesday morning.