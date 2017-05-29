Workout dedicated to Navy SEAL

WALKER, Mich-- Today, we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. While many families enjoy the day off with cookouts and get-togethers, gyms across the country want to make sure the meaning of Memorial Day isn't lost in the grill or sand on the beach.

They're doing just that with 'The Murph Challenge.' It's a workout that's dedicated to a highly decorated Navy SEAL for his actions in Afghanistan. Michael Patrick Murphy or 'Murph' was killed in June 2005. He was the first member of the US Navy to receive the Medal of Honor since Vietnam.

'The Murph Challenge' consists of a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and it all ends with another one mile run.

Some people even complete the challenge with a 20 pound vest.

It was Murphy's favorite workout.

You can register for this challenge online here to help raise money for a memorial scholarship fund in Murphy's name.

