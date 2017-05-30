Crews evacuate Kent Co. Sheriff’s detective bureau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Crews evacuated the Kent County Sheriff's Department on Fuller Avenue NE Tuesday morning.

We're told that a K9 detective was testing a suspected narcotic at the scene when he started feeling ill. An officer tells FOX 17 that the symptoms the detective began showing were consistent with exposure to opiates.

Crews at the scene did administer Narcan to the detective. Narcan is used in reversing the effects of overdoses.

Hazmat crews were called in and the detective was taken to the hospital.

The bureau is closed while Grand Rapids hazmat crews test the air quality.

We have a crew at the scene and we'll have more details when they become available.