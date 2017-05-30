Laptop fire forces plane to make precautionary landing in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A JetBlue flight heading to San Francisco had to make a precautionary landing at Gerald R Ford Airport Tuesday evening because of a laptop fire on board.
The airport says JetBlue flight 915 was leaving New York when it had to make a diversionary stop in Grand Rapids after a lithium battery on a laptop caught fire in the air. The fire was put out before the plane landed.
All 158 passengers are safe. No one had to get off the plane when it landed.
The airport fire department cleared the scene. The flight is heading back en route to San Francisco.