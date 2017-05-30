× Laptop fire forces plane to make precautionary landing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A JetBlue flight heading to San Francisco had to make a precautionary landing at Gerald R Ford Airport Tuesday evening because of a laptop fire on board.

The airport says JetBlue flight 915 was leaving New York when it had to make a diversionary stop in Grand Rapids after a lithium battery on a laptop caught fire in the air. The fire was put out before the plane landed.

JetBlue Flt#915 f/JFK-SFO landed w/o incident here shortly after 8pm after reports of a lithium fire onboard. Airport FD responded (cont) — FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) May 31, 2017

(cont) 158 people on board are all safe, no injuries and fire was out before the plane landed at GRR. — FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) May 31, 2017

All 158 passengers are safe. No one had to get off the plane when it landed.

The airport fire department cleared the scene. The flight is heading back en route to San Francisco.