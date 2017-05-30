× Lt. Gov. Calley announces ballot proposal to move to part-time legislature

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Voters in Michigan may have the chance to cut their legislators pay and move Michigan to having a part-time legislature.

Lt. Governor Brian Calley announced the “Clean Michigan Government” ballot initiative Tuesday to amend the state constitution to switch from a full-time to a part-time legislature and to cut legislator pay to “make certain they don’t earn more than teachers.”

Calley says the state will save tax dollars and will give the legislators “more time to live and work back home under the laws they pass.”

