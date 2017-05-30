‘Major announcement’ coming from Lt. Gov., but what?

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — For more than a month, Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has been teasing a May 30 ‘major announcement.’
Calley is scheduled to make the announcement later this afternoon on Mackinac Island as business and political leaders arrive for the annual policy conference.
The swirling speculation of what will be announced has largely centered on an anticipated gubernatorial campaign launch. Gov. Rick Snyder is term-limited and cannot run for re-election. To date, no high-profile Republican has entered the race, though Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to run and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck is considering it.
Lesser-known Republican candidates include Saginaw doctor Jim Hines, Joseph Derose, Evan Space and Mark McFarlin.
But others have suggested Calley might instead announce a U.S. Senate run to take on Democrat Debbie Stabenow.
Most recently, talk has shifted to whether Calley would instead announce his support of making Michigan’s full-time Legislature part-time, as was first reported by WLNS-TV veteran state Capitol corespondent Tim Skubick. Calley has backed the idea of a part-time Legislature for several years despite Snyder’s open opposition to the idea.
John Yob, a political strategist who is working closely with Calley on the announcement, has not confirmed nor denied any of the speculative reporting.
The change to a part-time Legislature would require a voter-approved ballot initiative to change the state Constitution.
Calley’s website, CalleyforMichigan.com, is also touting a second announcement coming Thursday, urging visitors to “please come back June 1st.”
Calley, 40, is a former banker and state lawmaker who as lieutenant governor has advocated for disability, mental health and prescription drug abuse reforms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
1 Comment
Michael Shields
Maybe the legislature should be part time, for two reasons: First, they very seldom do anything worthwhile for the people except find ways to raise taxes and take more money from us. Second, they really don’t do anything on a full time basis as it is. I’d just as soon see Lt. Governor Calley run against Stabenow anyway, because all she has ever done is toe the democratic party line, and vote for Obama’s failed policies like the “Iranian Deal”, voted against Justice Gorsuch for Supreme Court, while praising him for the Circuit Court of Appeals, which is a typical double standard, and she has been arrogant enough to actually skip work…if you can call it that, in protest of Trump’s election win last November. She needs to retire, along with Gary Peters.