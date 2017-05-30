Morning Buzz: Omaha sets Guiness world record for largest American flag made out of Legos

1. Volunteers ion Nebraska built a 60-foot American Flag made entirely out of Mega Blocks.

It took about 700,000 pieces to create. The volunteers worked through the weekend to finish the massive stars and stripes, which is now on display in Omaha.

The effort earned them a spot in the Guinness World Records for the Largest Image Built with Interlocking Plastic Bricks.

Watch the time lapse video of their build below.

2. The state is looking to expand camping options for pet owners.

Right now, leashed pets are allowed at campsites across Michigan, but the animals can’t go inside any facilities.

Starting in November, people will be allowed to bring their dogs and cats inside lodges and cabins at five state parks.

The DNR picked the fall because they usually see a spike in camping during the hunting season.

If things go well, they may expand it to other sites.

3. Starting this week, guests can go to John Ball Zoo to see a new baby Black Howler Monkey.

Howlers usually live in groups of four to eight members, and this baby is joining mom and dad in a family of three at the zoo.

The monkeys’ Howls are one of the loudest animal sounds in the world, and they do it to defend their territory.

The zoo says the best time to hear them is in the morning. Check them out all summer along the Wild Way Trail, which includes lemurs, owls and parrots.

4. The Griffins officially advanced to the Calder Cup Finals for the second time in five years.

There will be a rematch of the 2013 Calder Cup Finals against the Syracuse Crunch.

The first two games are Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 in Grand Rapids.

Games 3, 4, and 5 will be at the Syracuse Crunch. If it goes to Games 6 and 7, those will be held in Grand Rapids.

The Griffins won the championship in 2014, beating The Crunch in 6 games.

5. Poetry and pooches will connect at the first ever Dog and Poetry Show this week.

Eight writers and poets will perform at the show, including a couple New York Times Best-Selling Authors.

Several Kalamazoo Humane Society Board Members will read from the Main Street Rag Anthology, “To Unsnare Time’s Warp: Stories and Poems About Dogs.”

Copies of this collection will be sold o benefit the Kalamazoo Humane Society at the event.

The event is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Meadow Run Dog Park.

Admission is free, and light refreshment will be available.