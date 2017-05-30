Open gym at For The Kidz Gymnastics provides summer fun rain or shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It happens to every parent over the summer: outdoor plans with the kids are ruined because of the rainy weather. Instead of moping around the house, For The Kidz Gymnastics comes to the rescue with open gym.

For the Kidz has a giant indoor facility filled with mats, balance beams, foam pits and more. With so many fun activities to do, the kids will have no trouble burning off some summertime energy.

Todd took a trip to For The Kidz Gymnastics to see all the fun kids can have, rain or shine.

For the Kidz also has multiple classes and summer camps kids can participate in. For a full list of classes and open gym times, click here.

For The Kidz is located at 1391 Gezon Parkway in Wyoming. For more information, call (616)-726-7979 or visit forthekidz.com.