ALLEGAN, Mich -- Plainwell avenged a regular season loss to Allegan with a 2-0 win Tuesday night in the district opener at the home of the Tigers. The Trojans shared the Wolverine Conference Championship with Allegan despite a 2-1 loss to the Tigers on May 8th. Plainwell advances to play Thornapple-Kellogg in the disrict semifinal on Thursday at Hastings.
Plainwell earns 2-0 win over Allegan in district opener
