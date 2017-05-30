Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the chest.

Grand Rapids police say the victim drove his car and was involved in a minor crash near the intersection of Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue at about 9:00am. The man apparently got out of his car, bleeding from his chest, telling witnesses that he had been “shot by his girlfriend.” He then got back into his vehicle and drove off.

Police were able to find the man in the 4100 block of Oak Park Drive SE. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries from stab wounds.

The woman was arrested shortly thereafter and is awaiting Felonious Assault charges.