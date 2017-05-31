× Active meth lab found in Coldwater hotel, guests evacuated

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police discovered an active meth lab at a Red Roof Inn near Coldwater after an officer was alerted to suspicious pseudoephedrine purchases.

Upon arrival officers located multiple subjects from Alabama believed to be involved with the incident.

With the consent of one of the subjects police searched his hotel room and find evidence of multiple methamphetamine components. An adjacent room was also search where officers discovered an active meth lab.

The hotel was evacuated for safety.

Officers located an addition lab and related materials in truck and hotel dumpster.

One 52-year-old suspect from Alabama was arrested, and charges are being sought for three additional subjects.