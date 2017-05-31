× Administrators: Muskegon Catholic Central evacuation caused by inadvertent use of pepper spray

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon Catholic Central administrators say that an evacuation of the school last week was caused by an accidental release of pepper spray.

The school was evacuated Tuesday, May 23rd after several students reported breathing problems. Some were taken to the hospital for evaluation and all were released.

The school says that the city Hazardous Materials Unit tested the air in the school and found no contaminants and that the building was safe. The school then did an internal investigation and interviewed several students. Through the interviews they determined that a student had a can of pepper spray on a key chain and opened and closed the lid of the can. When the student was near the “7-12 Office” the student inadvertently pushed the spray nozzle and released a small amount of spray.

The school says they are working with authorities and the student’s parents to determine appropriate consequences. Administrators say they do not think the student sprayed the pepper spray intentionally.