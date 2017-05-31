Allegan officers honored for spotting fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. - The Allegan County Sheriff honored two deputies for their work in stopping Bridge Card fraud.

Sgt. John Sexton and Sgt. Jeff La Brie spotted illegal Bridge Card use by an inmate.

Working with the Office of the Inspector General, the officers found an inmate had someone else's Bridge Card and used it to purchase more than $1,500 of items.

Thanks to the investigation, the inmate agreed to pay more than $2,000 for the crime.

The Office of the Inspector General sent both officers awards for their work.