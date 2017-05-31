Fleetwood Mac and more coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School's out for the summer, so start it off right by heading to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Starting on June 1, the entire family can take advantage of the "School's Out" package. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room and waterpark passes starting at $125 a night.

When golfers are done driving a ball on the green at Waabooz Run Golf Course, visit Nbakade Family Restaurant to try a specially made grilled dish at Chef's BBQ on the Bricks! Every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. there will be a featured item served with a salad and zesty side, with favorites like ribs, steaks and kabobs. For details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

International superstar Lionel Richie will be performing on Soaring Eagle’s Outdoor concert stage on June 26. Richie is just one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honor of having number one records for nine consecutive years. He’s known for his mega-hits like “Endless Love”, “Stuck On You", and “Say You, Say Me.”

The kings of comedy will be taking the stage at soaring eagle casino! Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson, and Rob Schneider will be sharing their jokes at the Here Comes The Funny Tour. The four have previously worked on projects like "the ridiculous 6," "the do-over," and other comedy films. The hilarious crew will take the stage on June 22, and tickets go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m.

Now that summer is just around the corner, Soaring Eagle Casino has a big line-up for 4th of July weekend.

Starting on Friday, June 30, Vince Neil from Motley Crue will be taking the stage with Lita Ford. The legendary front man of Motley Crue is an international superstar, accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist. His voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of all time including "Shout at the Devil", "Girls, Girls, Girls", and "Home Sweet Home."

Then on Saturday, July 1, 80's punk and metal band Skid Row will perform. Back when they started in 1986, they worked their way up many top ten singles, gold and multi-platinum sales, and being number one on the Billboard album chart. The band broke up for four years in 1996, but returned to the big stage opening for KISS in 2000. Now they're back and better than ever! They'll be joined by special guests Fule, Dishwalla and Marcy Playground.

Legendary music icons, Three Dog Night, will be celebrating nearly five decades of music to wrap up the holiday weekend at Soaring Eagle Casino. The Grammy-nominated band is known for their hits like "Joy to the World", "Black and White", and "Mama Told Me Not To Come." They'll be joined by Creedence Clearwater Revisited on July 2.

During the 4th of July weekend there will also be a huge carnival and firework show on Saturday and Sunday after the bands play.

On Thursday, July 6 longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are taking the stage. They'll be performing favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, plus new ones from their album that'll be released this summer. They'll be joined by special guests The Wallflowers.

Make frequent trips to the water park, casino, and Standish Saganing Eagles Landing? Say goodbye to keeping track of three different rewards cards; they'll all start using the same rewards card. Anytime a customer spends money at one location, the rewards can be used at a different location. Soaring Eagle is the only place known of in Michigan that lets people use rewards points at all of their properties and locations.

To schedule your visit, just call 1-877-2EAGLE2.