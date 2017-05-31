How to make your own bath bombs with Hilltop Designs

Nothing beats the feeling of a nice warm bath after a long day. Want to make it even better? Bath bombs are full of essential oils and ingredients that are good for the skin, and are the great addition to a relaxing bath.
Christine Weber, owner of Hilltop Designs, teaches us how to make our very own bath bombs.
Bath Bomb Recipe:
- 3 cups baking soda
- 1 cup Arrowroot or corn starch
- 1.5 cups Epsom salt
- .5 cup of citric acid
- .5 cup oil
- 1/4 cup water
- Essential oils of your choice
