How to make your own bath bombs with Hilltop Designs

Nothing beats the feeling of a nice warm bath after a long day. Want to make it even better? Bath bombs are full of essential oils and ingredients that are good for the skin, and are the great addition to a relaxing bath.

Christine Weber, owner of Hilltop Designs, teaches us how to make our very own bath bombs.

Bath Bomb Recipe:

3 cups baking soda

1 cup Arrowroot or corn starch

1.5 cups Epsom salt

.5 cup of citric acid

.5 cup oil

1/4 cup water

Essential oils of your choice

For more information on bath bombs, body scrubs, and other products from Hilltop Designs, click here.