How to make your own bath bombs with Hilltop Designs

Nothing beats the feeling of a nice warm bath after a long day. Want to make it even better? Bath bombs are full of essential oils and ingredients that are good for the skin, and are the great addition to a relaxing bath.

Christine Weber, owner of Hilltop Designs, teaches us how to make our very own bath bombs.

Bath Bomb Recipe:

  • 3 cups baking soda
  • 1 cup Arrowroot or corn starch
  • 1.5 cups Epsom salt
  • .5 cup of citric acid
  • .5 cup oil
  • 1/4 cup water
  • Essential oils of your choice

For more information on bath bombs, body scrubs, and other products from Hilltop Designs, click here.

