Hudsonville Coach Vruggink joins 1,000-win club

Posted 11:37 PM, May 31, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Hudsonville head softball coach Tom Vruggink earned win number 1,000 as his Eagles beat Allendale 10-0 Wednesday. Vruggink becomes just the eighth coach in the state of Michigan to reach the milestone.

"The relationships that I have built over the years with these kids is just what I will remember the most," Vruggink said. "There was a lot of kids here that played years ago, and it is just tremendous to see them come back for this."

In his 36 years as head coach, Vruggink has also won 19 conference championships, 13 district titles, eight regional championships, and three state titles.

