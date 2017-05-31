Man, 38, reported missing by Allegan Co. Sheriff’s Office

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Steven Eugene Chandler, 38, was reported missing Wednesday by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say in a release that Chandler got on a bus in Minnesota May 21 heading to Michigan and that he arrived in Kalamazoo on May 22.

However, officials say he never showed up to his intended destination in Allegan County.

Family members tell police they received a call from Chandler May 26. He reportedly said he was in Lansing and using someone else’s phone but that “he was fine,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

He then said he had go before providing any other details.

Police say his family has not seen or heard from him since. They are concerned for his safety and unsure why he hasn’t returned, according to a release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or dispatch at 269-673-3899.