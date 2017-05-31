Man killed, passenger injured in motorcycle crash with deer

Posted 1:40 AM, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:50AM, May 31, 2017

JOHNSTOWN TWP., Mich. — A Battle Creek man is dead and his female passenger is injured after the two got into an accident involving a deer while they were riding a motorcycle.

Deputies in Barry County say the driver, identified as Michael Charles Edwards, was killed on Pifer Road between Banfield Road and M-37 Tuesday night around 6:55 p.m.

It is not clear what led up to the crash but authorities say both Edwards and his passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

No word yet on whether or not drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The severity of the passenger’s injuries are unknown at this time but she was hospitalized.

