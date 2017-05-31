× Police search for three suspects wanted for assault, home invasion

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for three suspects they believe to be involved with a home invasion that occurred Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Concord Place Drive in Kalamazoo.

According to police the suspects forcefully entered the apartment. It is reported that one of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic firearm. The suspects fled on foot.

The resident was reported to be assaulted by at least one of the suspects, and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

It is unclear if the suspects stole anything during the invasion.

With the assistance of a K9 unit police attempted to locate the suspects, however, were unsuccessful. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police describe the suspects as three black males of unknown ages. All three were last seen wearing black hoodies with black bandannas over their faces.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information are asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.