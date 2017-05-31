New exhibitions ‘The Jump Off’ and ‘Flex Gallery’ opening at UICA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THe Grand Rapids UICA is celebrating 40 years of experimentation and growth of art with an opening reception showing off two new exhibitions on Friday.

The opening reception event will show off the new exhibitions: The Jump Off and The Flex Gallery. Here, art enthusiasts can enjoy food, drinks, and talk with the artists being featured in the galleries.

The Jump Off is a group exhibition that features multiple works of art ranging in multiple platforms, created by local, regional, and national artists. The exhibit will feature 30 artists showing the "evolution of the artist" and giving art lovers an inside look into the creative process.

The Flex Gallery is a wearable, mobile art space that features 12 custom armbands created by artist locally and all around the world. There is a wide range of media involved in the armbands including photography, digital illustration, sculpture, and printmaking.

Curators Zachary Johnson and Heather Duffy, talked about their exhibitions and the creative process behind each.

The Jump Off and Flex Gallery Opening Reception is happening on Friday, June 2 at the UICA.

Members can see the preview for free starting at 5:30 p.m., and the public can see the galleries for $5 starting at 6 p.m.

For more information on these galleries and more, visit UICA.org.