Use Google for spelling? Here’s what each state looks up the most

(FOX 17) –

Since the National Spelling Bee begins today, Google took the search results for “how do you spell ____?” from each state and made a handy map to see what we all fail at the most. The results are based on searches in 2017 through April 30.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Michigan does look pretty good, looking up “pneumonia” most often, but maybe that is because we catch it the most. And we fare better than our neighbors in Wisconsin who seem to not be able to spell their own name and Ohio, who maybe may not have many reasons to use the word “beautiful”?