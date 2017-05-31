Voters demand answers from Amash in heated Grand Rapids town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, MIch. -- U.S. Rep. Justin Amash faced tough questions during a packed town hall Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

Hundreds of people showed up at Ottawa Hills High School to voice their concerns to the Grand Rapids Native and outspoken House Republican

Health care took center stage to start the meeting, and Rep. Amash also touched on climate change and the Paris Accord.

Rep. Amash and the crowd later discussed Russia and the firing of FBI Director James Comey. A sign stating "Putin's Puppet" with President Donald Trump hanging by strings could be seen in the crowd.

While the town hall was tense, Rep. Amash says he was still glad for the turnout.

"It's important to do these town hall meetings," Rep. Amash said. "It's important to reach out to the community to hear from constituents.

Rep. Amash is holding another town hall Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek.