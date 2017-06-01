AAA: Warning to parents about the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Summer is quickly approaching and coming with it is what AAA labels the "100 Deadliest Days" on the roadways for teen drivers.

“Teen crashes spike during the summer months because teens are out of school and on the road,” said Susan Hiltz, Michigan public affairs director for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The Foundation’s research found that inexperience paired with greater exposure on the road create a deadly combination for teen drivers.”

According to the AAA study, drivers ages 16-17 years old are three time more likely to be involved with a deadly crash and the amount of deadly crashes increased by 15 percent between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Not only are teens more susceptible to these crashes, but the number of fatal teen crashes has increased by 10 percent since 2015 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Parents are the front line of defense in keeping our roads safer this summer,” said Gary Bubar, Michigan public affairs and traffic safety Consultant for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It all starts with educating teens about safety on the road and modeling good driving behaviors like driving distraction-free and always buckling up.”

There are three main factors in these crashes -- distractions, not buckling up and speeding.

Fatal crashes are avoidable and AAA is providing tips for parents and loved ones with a teen driver:

Talk early and often about factors that can cause an accident.

Lead by example.

Create a parent-teen driving agreement for all family members to follow.

Resources are also available for teens, parents and guardians: