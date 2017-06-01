Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams added to Manchester concert

Floral tributes and a message that reads "We Stand Together" are pictured in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 24, 2017, left as tributes to the victims of the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena.
Police on Tuesday named Salman Abedi -- reportedly British-born of Libyan descent -- as the suspect behind a suicide bombing that ripped into young fans at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE (Photo credit should read CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and other stars at a charity concert Sunday in Manchester, England.
Live Nation said Thursday that girl group Little Mix has also been added to the show being held in honor of the Manchester bombing that took place at Grande’s concert in the city last week. Twenty-two people died at the show.
Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan also will perform. The event, dubbed “One Love Manchester,” will take place at Emirates Old Trafford.
Tickets went on sale Thursday. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.