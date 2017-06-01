× Bob Seger to kick off ‘Runaway Train’ tour in August

DETROIT (AP/FOX 17) — Bob Seger is heading out for a late summer and fall tour with his Silver Bullet Band.

The 72-year-old singer announced Wednesday that his Runaway Train tour will begin Aug. 24 in Toledo, Ohio. It currently has dates through Oct. 28, when he’ll play a show in Phoenix. Boston, Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas are among the major stops.

On September 19, Seger will play at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Seger says additional dates will be announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.

Singer Nancy Wilson of the band Heart will join Seger for some dates on the tour.