Help donate diapers for families in need for First Steps Kent’s “The Drive to One Million”

Fox 17 Morning Mix and Great Start Parent Coalition Kent County is reaching out to you, the community, to help collect diapers for families in need in The Drive to One Million!

Parents with infants know that diapers constantly need to be changed, however not every family in Kent County can afford the dozens of diapers that babies go through in a day.

According to First Steps Kent, one out of every four babies are born in Kent County into poverty. The average cost of an adequate supply of disposable diapers costs about $75 per month, and diapers aren't covered under safety net programs like W.I.C. and food stamps.

Since the expense of diapers can add up, many babies are often forced to spend the entire day or longer in a single diaper. If babies aren't changed often enough it increases the risk of health problems, as well as the danger of unintentional physical abuse by the parent or caregiver.

Babies don't have to keep suffering, there are multiple ways you can help these families and babies. Your businesses, church, or organization can host a Diaper Drive, and First Steps Kent will provide donation boxes, posters, and information on how to get started. They'll even send someone to pick up and distribute the diapers across Kent County.

You can also bring unused and brand new packages of diapers of any size to their Riverview Center Building at 678 Front Street Northwest, Suite 160 in Grand Rapids.

To learn more information, or to make a monetary donation, visit firststepskent.org/diaper-drive.