How to keep your skin protected and look great this summer

The summer season is heating up, and with warm weather comes lots of time outside. While most people have the goal to get a nice tan, it's important to keep skin protected from the sun.

Krista Smallbone from Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Laser and Aesthetics gave some tips on keeping skin protected and looking great during the hot summer months.

Keep cool in the shade- especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., that's when the sun's rays are the hottest.

Cover up- Cover your skin with dark, tightly woven clothing that covers your arms and legs, and a broad-brimmed hat, which provides more protection than a baseball cap or visor. UV protection sunglasses are also a good idea!

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15- Apply sunscreen generously, and reapply every two hours, or more often when swimming or perspiring. Use a generous amount on all exposed skin, including lips, the tips of the ears, and the backs of the hands and neck.

Remember it doesn't have to be sunny to get burned- even when the clouds cover up the sky, there's still a big chance of getting sunburn.

Be aware of sun-sensitizing medications- Some common prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including antibiotics, can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. Ask your doctor or pharmacist about the side effects of any medications you take.

Check your skin regularly and report changes to your doctor- Examine your skin often for new skin growths or changes in existing moles, freckles, bumps and birthmarks.

Stay hydrated- Drink lots of water! And don't forget water-rich foods like berries, leafy greens and watermelon.

Cleanse and exfoliate- Use a gentle gel or cream cleanser to lift and wash away dead skin cells, sweat and oil that can cause breakouts.

Re-think your beauty routine- Switch your winter foundation to a sheerer coverage tinted moisturizer with SPF.

Mercy Health Physicians Partners- Lakeshore Laser & Aesthetics is located at 3587 Henry Street, Suite 200 in Muskegon. For more information, call 1-888-78-LASER (1-888-785-2737.)