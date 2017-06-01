× Michigan Supreme Court unanimously rules in favor of Kent Co. deputies in pot butter case

LANSING, Mich. — Justices of the Michigan Supreme Court unanimously ruled the “knock-and-talks” used against two former Kent County deputies to search and seize their property, including marijuana butter, were illegal. The opinion issued Thursday reverses the Court of Appeals’ opinion and remands the cases to the Kent County Circuit Court.

Read the Michigan Supreme Court’s opinion in full here

FOX 17 cameras exclusively covered when the state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in March.

Todd Van Doorne and Michael Frederick, former Kent County jail deputies of up to 23 years, were at their family homes early in the morning March 2014, when seven deputies, including two of their bosses, came dressed in tactical gear asking to search their homes. Major underlying questions in this case included: were their constitutional rights violated, and could they have said ‘no’ to their superiors asking them to talk on their doorsteps early that morning?

The seven Michigan Supreme Court justices wrote this conclusion in their opinion on whether that knock-and-talk procedure was constitutional:

“A proper application of Fourth Amendment jurisprudence requires us to reverse

the Court of Appeals. Because these knock and talks were outside the scope of the

implied license, the officers trespassed on Fourth-Amendment-protected property. And

because the officers trespassed while seeking information, they performed illegal

searches. Finally, because of these illegal searches, the defendants’ consent—even if

voluntary—is nonetheless invalid unless it was sufficiently attenuated from the illegality.

We therefore reverse the Court of Appeals and remand these cases to the Kent Circuit

Court to determine whether the defendants’ consent to search was attenuated from the

officers’ illegal search.”

Investigators had seized marijuana butter which led to a string of drug charges including marijuana possession, delivery, and maintaining a drug house. One sergeant charged took his life before sentencing.

Now Frederick and Van Doorne’s cases are sent back to Kent County Circuit Court, where their trials were pending. Stay with FOX 17 for further developments.